The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

SO stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

