ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of THMO opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 427.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.