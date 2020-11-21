TheStreet Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTB. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.73.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 91.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

