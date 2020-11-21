Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.01. Thryv shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $1,389,555.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

