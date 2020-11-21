Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$9.43 to C$9.80 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

Get Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) alerts:

Shares of TF opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a current ratio of 71.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$10.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.