Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Titan Machinery worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $18.33 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $413.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

