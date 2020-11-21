Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.25. Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 16,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.21.

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

