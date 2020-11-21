TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Up 14.4%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price rose 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 831,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 830,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 302,150 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $531,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Wiggins acquired 7,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 829,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,594. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.