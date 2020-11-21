Traders Buy High Volume of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,547 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 990% compared to the typical volume of 417 call options.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $688,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,963,000 after acquiring an additional 758,892 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,618 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,647,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

