Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 662.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,027 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after buying an additional 577,866 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

NYSE TT opened at $144.20 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $153.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.