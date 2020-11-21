TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Trading 20.7% Higher

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) traded up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 6,228,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 1,520,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

