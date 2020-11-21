TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $710.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $560.00.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $495.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.19.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $574.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.05. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,510 shares of company stock worth $67,926,771. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

