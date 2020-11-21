Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,381 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Trex worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $81.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

