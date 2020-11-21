Trexquant Investment LP Takes $496,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

