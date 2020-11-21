Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 17.7%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) were up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 1,104,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 693,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $357.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 405.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 55.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 100.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 2,867.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

