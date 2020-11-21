Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Trimble worth $47,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.31 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $2,347,506. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

