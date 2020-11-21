Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Trimble worth $49,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,506. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

