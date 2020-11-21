Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.15). Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $603.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.