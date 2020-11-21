Truist Securiti Comments on Vulcan Materials’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $139.39 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.9% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 49,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.