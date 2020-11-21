Truist Securiti Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

