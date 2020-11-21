Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $27,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $715,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,581 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

