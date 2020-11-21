Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $4,122,800.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $414.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $429.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.71.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 68.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.