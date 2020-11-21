Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price target on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.39.

UAA opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

