United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO J Scott Kirby Sells 50,306 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

