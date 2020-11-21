United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.