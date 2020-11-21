Urban Outfitters (URBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,403 shares of company stock valued at $960,075. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

