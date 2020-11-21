US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.00

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 289918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.25 ($1.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.56.

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) Company Profile (LON:USFP)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.