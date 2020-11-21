Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

