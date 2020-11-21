Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $50.82 on Friday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

