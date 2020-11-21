ValuEngine Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

