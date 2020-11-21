ValuEngine Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $39,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.