ValuEngine Upgrades X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of XYF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. X Financial has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X Financial stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of X Financial worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

