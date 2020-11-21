Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

