Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,324 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,886.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 392,332 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $14,851,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 807,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 281,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,399,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

