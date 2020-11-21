Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,430,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $99.51 and a twelve month high of $168.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.11.

