Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,449 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,450% compared to the average daily volume of 158 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

VXUS opened at $57.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

