Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 333,565 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fastenal worth $51,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

