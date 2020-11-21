Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 619,641 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,641 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $48,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

