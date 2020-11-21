Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Biogen worth $55,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 236.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

