Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 119,299 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 42.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $55,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,261,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

