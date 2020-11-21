Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 177,131 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $46,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $69.81 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.46.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.