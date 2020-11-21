Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 361,346 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 361,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.18% of NuVasive worth $54,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

NUVA stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

