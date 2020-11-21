Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 408,077 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1,367.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $52,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after buying an additional 150,519 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 739.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $137.86 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

