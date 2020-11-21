Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,037,397 VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,037,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 65.72% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

