Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $54,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.