Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $54,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

