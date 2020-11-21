Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $51,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,506,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.