Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $50,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 274,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, 140166 raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.