Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,458 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.96% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

