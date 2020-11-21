Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $49,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 1,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

